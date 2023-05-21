The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals, on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Tigers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
  • Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: MASN2
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Nationals -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

  • Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.
  • The Nationals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
  • The Nationals have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.
  • In the 45 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Washington, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-23-3).
  • The Nationals have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-15 10-12 10-11 9-15 13-16 6-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.