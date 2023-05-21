Petra Kvitova faces Elisabetta Cocciaretto to begin play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In her last tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open), she was eliminated by Jule Niemeier in the round of 64. Kvitova has +12500 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Kvitova at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kvitova's Next Match

Kvitova will open up at the French Open by matching up with Cocciaretto in the round of 128 on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Kvitova currently has odds of -130 to win her next matchup versus Cocciaretto. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Petra Kvitova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2000

French Open odds to win: +12500

Want to bet on Kvitova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kvitova Stats

Kvitova most recently played on April 27, 2023, a 6-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 67-ranked Niemeier in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Kvitova is 33-13 over the past year, with two tournament wins.

Kvitova has a match record of 0-1 on clay over the last 12 months.

Kvitova, over the past year, has played 46 matches across all court types, and 21.8 games per match.

In her one match on a clay surface over the past year, Kvitova has averaged 20.0 games.

Over the past year, Kvitova has won 77.0% of her service games, and she has won 31.2% of her return games.

Kvitova has been victorious in 36.4% of her service games on clay over the past year and 33.3% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.