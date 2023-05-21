Taylor Townsend has a match versus Anastasia Potapova coming up next in the French Open round of 128. Townsend is +30000 to win at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Townsend at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Townsend's Next Match

Townsend is in the round of 128, where she will play Potapova on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET (after beating Maria Timofeeva 7-5, 6-2).

Townsend is currently listed at +160 to win her next matchup against Potapova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Taylor Townsend Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +30000

Want to bet on Townsend? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Townsend Stats

In the qualifying round, Townsend was victorious 7-5, 6-2 versus Timofeeva on Friday.

Townsend is 12-10 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

Townsend is 5-2 on clay over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Townsend has played 23.2 games per match in her 22 matches over the past year across all court types.

On clay, Townsend has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.4 games per match while winning 54.9% of games.

Over the past year, Townsend has won 71.2% of her service games, and she has won 32.1% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Townsend has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.