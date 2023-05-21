Taylor Townsend has a match versus Anastasia Potapova coming up next in the French Open round of 128. Townsend is +30000 to win at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Townsend at the 2023 French Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Townsend's Next Match

Townsend is in the round of 128, where she will play Potapova on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET (after beating Maria Timofeeva 7-5, 6-2).

Townsend is currently listed at +160 to win her next matchup against Potapova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Taylor Townsend Grand Slam Odds

  • French Open odds to win: +30000

Want to bet on Townsend? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Townsend Stats

  • In the qualifying round, Townsend was victorious 7-5, 6-2 versus Timofeeva on Friday.
  • Townsend is 12-10 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.
  • Townsend is 5-2 on clay over the past year, with no tournament victories.
  • Townsend has played 23.2 games per match in her 22 matches over the past year across all court types.
  • On clay, Townsend has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.4 games per match while winning 54.9% of games.
  • Over the past year, Townsend has won 71.2% of her service games, and she has won 32.1% of her return games.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Townsend has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.