Matthew Tkachuk and Martin Necas are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at BB&T Center on Monday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Necas has recorded 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina, good for 71 points.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Panthers May. 20 0 0 0 1
vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 5
vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4
at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3
at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2

Brent Burns Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Brent Burns has earned 18 goals on the season, chipping in 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Panthers May. 20 0 0 0 1
vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 8
vs. Devils May. 11 1 0 1 6
at Devils May. 9 1 1 2 1
at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

  • Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Tkachuk is Florida's leading contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4
at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3
at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6
vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0
vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3
at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3
at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3
vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6
vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1

