Matthew Tkachuk and Martin Necas are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at BB&T Center on Monday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Necas has recorded 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina, good for 71 points.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Brent Burns has earned 18 goals on the season, chipping in 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 8 vs. Devils May. 11 1 0 1 6 at Devils May. 9 1 1 2 1 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Tkachuk is Florida's leading contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1

