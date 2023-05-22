The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have one player on the injury report for their Western Conference finals game 4 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 22 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets with Fubo!

The teams square off again after the Nuggets beat the Lakers 119-108 on Saturday. In the Nuggets' victory, Jamal Murray recorded 37 points (and added seven rebounds and six assists), while Anthony Davis scored 28 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Los Angeles is 36-17 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers have been scoring 113.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 117.4 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average of 115.8.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3 224

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.