On Monday the Carolina Hurricanes go on the road to square off against the Florida Panthers for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series. The Panthers have -115 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Monday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have posted a record of 16-11-27 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 52-21-9.

Carolina has earned 58 points (25-7-8) in its 40 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal in eight games and have gone 2-4-2 (six points).

Carolina has 16 points (6-8-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 63 games, earning 109 points from those contests.

This season, Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 22-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 50-19-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.