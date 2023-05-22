Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Teravainen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In 10 of 68 games this season, Teravainen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in 30 games this year (out of 68), including multiple points six times.

In 22 of 68 games this year, Teravainen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Teravainen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 68 Games 8 37 Points 4 12 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

