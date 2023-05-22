You can find player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and other players on the Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants before their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Monday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Ober Stats

Bailey Ober (3-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 6 1 vs. Padres May. 11 6.0 6 3 3 6 0 at Guardians May. 5 7.0 3 0 0 6 1 vs. Royals Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 5.2 3 1 1 4 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .235/.344/.484 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 34 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .206/.298/.388 so far this season.

Correa takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has recorded 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 17 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .309/.356/.478 slash line so far this season.

Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 32 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .258/.425/.476 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

