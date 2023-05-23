Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .210 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.6% of them.
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has driven home a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
