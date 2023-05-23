Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .210 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.6% of them.

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Call has driven home a run in 12 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 22 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings