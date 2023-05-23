The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .267 with 21 walks and 19 runs scored.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 165th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Smith has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

Smith has an RBI in 10 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 17 games this year (38.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 20 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

