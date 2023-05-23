Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .290.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Thomas will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last outings.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 34 of 46 games this season (73.9%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.6% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 52.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (85.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (57.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
