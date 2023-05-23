The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .255.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 24 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 13 games this year (32.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%).
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this year (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.230 AVG .300
.273 OBP .348
.393 SLG .400
5 XBH 4
2 HR 1
8 RBI 8
5/4 K/BB 7/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 18
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (53 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
