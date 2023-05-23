Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .255.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 24 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 13 games this year (32.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%).
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (53 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
