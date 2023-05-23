The Washington Mystics (1-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Connecticut Sun (2-0) on Tuesday, May 23 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Washington was knocked off by Connecticut 80-74 on the road its last time out, led by Shakira Austin (21 PTS, 11 REB, 71.4 FG%) and Elena Delle Donne (19 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 41.2 FG%). In the win for the Sun, DeWanna Bonner (21 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%) and Brionna Jones (15 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 50.0 FG%) were the top performers.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Monumental, NBCS-DC, and NECN

Monumental, NBCS-DC, and NECN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders (2022)

Ariel Atkins averaged 14.6 points per game last season.

Austin grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game and Natasha Cloud averaged 7.0 assists per game.

Atkins knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Brittney Sykes collected 2.0 steals per game. Austin averaged 0.8 blocks a contest.

Mystics vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -6.5 157.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.