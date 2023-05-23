Nationals vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Oddsmakers list the Padres as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.
Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-150
|+125
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The past 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have won in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington is 13-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 46 games with a total this season.
- The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-15
|10-12
|11-11
|9-15
|13-16
|7-10
