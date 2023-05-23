How to Watch the Nationals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 34 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 193 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.35 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.417 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (3-3) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.
- In nine starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
|5/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Eury Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Matthew Boyd
|5/20/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Alex Faedo
|5/21/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Joey Wentz
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Yu Darvish
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ryan Weathers
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Brady Singer
