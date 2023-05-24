Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Burns available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 23:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +19).

Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Burns has a point in 47 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 11 times.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

The implied probability that Burns goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Burns has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 60 Points 6 18 Goals 2 42 Assists 4

