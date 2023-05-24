Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .472 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .264.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (28.3%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven in a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.2%).
- He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Weathers (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 3.42 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
