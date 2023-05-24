Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 32 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 45 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (35.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (36.8%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.