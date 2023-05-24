Jordan Staal will be in action Wednesday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. Looking to wager on Staal's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Staal has a goal in 17 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 28 of 81 games this year, Staal has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 81 games this year, Staal has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Staal's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 29.4% chance of Staal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 9 34 Points 3 17 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

