Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .261 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 13 games this year (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games.

In 16 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 18 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings