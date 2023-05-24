Wednesday's contest features the Washington Nationals (20-28) and the San Diego Padres (22-26) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-2) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 10-15 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (197 total runs).

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

