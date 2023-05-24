Wednesday's contest features the Washington Nationals (20-28) and the San Diego Padres (22-26) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-2) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN2
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-6.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.
  • The past 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
  • The Nationals have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those contests.
  • Washington has a win-loss record of 10-15 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (197 total runs).
  • The Nationals have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 18 @ Marlins L 5-3 Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
May 19 Tigers L 8-6 Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
May 20 Tigers W 5-2 Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
May 21 Tigers W 6-4 Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
May 23 Padres L 7-4 MacKenzie Gore vs Yu Darvish
May 24 Padres - Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
May 25 Padres - Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
May 26 @ Royals - Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
May 27 @ Royals - Josiah Gray vs TBA
May 28 @ Royals - MacKenzie Gore vs Brady Singer
May 29 @ Dodgers - Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller

