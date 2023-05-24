You can wager on player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others on the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 53 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.347/.461 on the season.

Thomas hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 47 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI.

He's slashing .264/.321/.449 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soto Stats

Soto has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 42 walks and 22 RBI (44 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .260/.408/.497 slash line so far this year.

Soto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has recorded 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.358/.420 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

