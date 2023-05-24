Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .253 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Garrett has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In three games this season (13.0%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 23 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.217
|AVG
|.333
|.280
|OBP
|.368
|.261
|SLG
|.472
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|7
|5/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
