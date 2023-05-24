Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Teravainen's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In 10 of 68 games this season, Teravainen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in 30 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Teravainen has an assist in 22 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.9% of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 68 Games 9 37 Points 4 12 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.