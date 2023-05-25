On Thursday, Alex Call (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Padres.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .212 with eight doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.

Call has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Call has an RBI in 13 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (16 of 45), with two or more runs four times (8.9%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 22 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

