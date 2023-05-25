On Thursday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 161st in the league in slugging.
  • In 67.4% of his games this year (31 of 46), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Smith has an RBI in 10 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.250 AVG .290
.314 OBP .405
.313 SLG .306
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 6
13/5 K/BB 9/11
0 SB 0
26 GP 20
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Snell (1-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
