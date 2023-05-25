Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Thursday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 161st in the league in slugging.
- In 67.4% of his games this year (31 of 46), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Smith has an RBI in 10 of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
