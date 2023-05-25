Jayson Tatum will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum, in his most recent showing, had 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in a 116-99 win over the Heat.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 27.5 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 10.8 Assists 5.5 4.6 4.8 PRA 47.5 43.5 43.1 PR 41.5 38.9 38.3 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 42 33 11 7 4 2 1 5/21/2023 33 14 10 2 1 0 2 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

