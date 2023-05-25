Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .236.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Ruiz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (26.8%), including one multi-run game.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
