Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 54 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .293 with 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
  • Thomas is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
  • In 75.0% of his 48 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 35.4% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year (25 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.286 AVG .278
.313 OBP .350
.476 SLG .361
7 XBH 2
2 HR 2
11 RBI 7
15/3 K/BB 22/6
3 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 21
18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (85.7%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (57.1%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.60, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
