Thursday's contest between the Washington Nationals (21-28) and San Diego Padres (22-27) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 25.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-6, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.50 ERA).

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have won in 18, or 40%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (202 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule