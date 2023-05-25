The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals meet on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET. Rougned Odor and Jeimer Candelario have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 36 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 118 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored 202 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 348 as a team.

Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Washington has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.421 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Irvin has made one start of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres L 7-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray - 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Brady Singer 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin

