In the series rubber match on Thursday, May 25, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (22-27) face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (21-28). The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Padres are listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+155). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (1-6, 5.60 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-2, 5.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+155) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 30 times and won 14, or 46.7%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 6-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

San Diego has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres went 3-5 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Nationals have come away with 18 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 8-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Nationals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.