Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Riley Adams returns to action for the Washington Nationals versus Blake Snell and the San Diego PadresMay 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 25, when he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI against the Tigers.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Padres Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Padres
|Nationals vs Padres Odds
|Nationals vs Padres Prediction
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .300.
- In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Adams has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (37.5%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.182
|.250
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.455
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.