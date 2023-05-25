Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Thursday, Stone Garrett (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .253 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (12.5%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 45.8% of his games this season (11 of 24), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.217
|AVG
|.333
|.280
|OBP
|.368
|.261
|SLG
|.472
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|7
|5/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
