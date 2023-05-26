Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .213.
- Call has had a hit in 25 of 46 games this year (54.3%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.9%).
- He has scored in 16 of 46 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-8) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.99 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 61st.
