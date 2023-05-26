The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .213.

Call has had a hit in 25 of 46 games this year (54.3%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.9%).

He has scored in 16 of 46 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 22 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings