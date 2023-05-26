Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 49 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 159th in slugging.
- Smith enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 32 of 47 games this year (68.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games.
- In 19 games this year (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (0-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.99 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.