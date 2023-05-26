The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .769 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 60.4% of his 48 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has had an RBI in 13 games this year (27.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.6%).

He has scored in 19 of 48 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 20 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

