The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

Meneses is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Meneses has had a hit in 34 of 47 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (34.0%).

In 47 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.5%).

He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (36.2%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 19 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings