Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Meneses has had a hit in 34 of 47 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (34.0%).
- In 47 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.5%).
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (36.2%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|19
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (36.8%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (0-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.99 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.99 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
