On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .241.
  • Ruiz has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (26.2%).
  • In 9.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ruiz has had an RBI in 15 games this season (35.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (26.2%), including one multi-run game.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.246 AVG .262
.295 OBP .333
.333 SLG .400
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
5/3 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 19
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.99 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 61st.
