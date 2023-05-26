On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .241.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (26.2%).

In 9.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had an RBI in 15 games this season (35.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (26.2%), including one multi-run game.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

