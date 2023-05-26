The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 55 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .293 with 16 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

Thomas will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last outings.

Thomas has had a hit in 37 of 49 games this season (75.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven in a run in 17 games this year (34.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 21 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (85.7%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (57.1%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings