The Washington Mystics (1-2) travel to face the Chicago Sky (2-0) after Elena Delle Donne racked up 27 points in the Mystics' 88-81 loss to the Sun. The game airs on ION at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Mystics vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-3.7)

Chicago (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Mystics vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Washington compiled a 16-10-0 ATS record last season.

In Washington's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics were lifted by their defense last year, as they ranked best in the WNBA by allowing just 75.9 points per game. They ranked eighth in the league in points scored (80.2 per contest).

Washington was fifth in the WNBA with 34.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked fourth with 33.1 rebounds allowed per game.

The Mystics ranked third-best in the WNBA by averaging just 12.8 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked seventh in the league (13.9 per contest).

Last year the Mystics drained 7.6 threes per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and shot 33.8% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Last season the Mystics gave up 7.3 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.8% (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

Washington attempted 44.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 66.3% of the shots it attempted (and 74.0% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.5 treys per contest, which were 33.7% of its shots (and 26.0% of the team's buckets).

