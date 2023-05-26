Nationals vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the Kansas City Royals (15-36) and the Washington Nationals (21-29) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.
The Royals will look to Jordan Lyles (0-8) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (3-5).
Nationals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Nationals vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Nationals have been victorious in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 18-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (208 total runs).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|L 7-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Yu Darvish
|May 24
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
|May 25
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 28
|@ Royals
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brady Singer
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
