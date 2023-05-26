Friday's game features the Kansas City Royals (15-36) and the Washington Nationals (21-29) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.

The Royals will look to Jordan Lyles (0-8) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (3-5).

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Nationals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have been victorious in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 18-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (208 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

