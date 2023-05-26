The Kansas City Royals (15-36) host the Washington Nationals (21-29) to open a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Royals are on the back of a series defeat to the Tigers, and the Nationals a series loss to the Padres.

The probable starters are Jordan Lyles (0-8) for the Royals and Patrick Corbin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-8, 6.99 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (3-5, 4.47 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed a 4.47 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.

Corbin is trying to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Corbin is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-8) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 6.99 ERA this season with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, Lyles has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8).

