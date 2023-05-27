Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .209 with eight doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.

In 53.2% of his games this season (25 of 47), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Call has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), with more than one RBI five times (10.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 23 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (47.8%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings