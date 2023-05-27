C.J. Abrams -- hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .239 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.

In 59.6% of his 47 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 13 games this season (27.7%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 47 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 21 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings