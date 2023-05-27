How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami has put together a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.4).
- Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).
- The Celtics are draining 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also concede more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- Miami gives up 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.
- The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Forearm
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Ankle
