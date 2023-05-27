The Washington Nationals and Corey Dickerson, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Royals.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .304.
  • Dickerson is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Dickerson has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in two of nine games played this season, and in 8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (44.4%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (100.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer (3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
