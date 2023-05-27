Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will look to beat Brandon Williamson, the Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher, on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

Chicago's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.257).

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 232 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 average in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 38 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 24th in MLB with a .384 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.455 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (0-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.76 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Taillon has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Taillon enters this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Williamson to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Williamson has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Zach Eflin 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele - 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes

