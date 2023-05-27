How to Watch the Guardians vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (30).
- Cleveland is slugging .338, the lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.224).
- Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.5 runs per game (173 total).
- The Guardians' .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians strike out the least in the majors, averaging 7.1 per game.
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- Cleveland's 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.
- Fueled by 173 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks fifth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 266 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.445 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Bibee is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Bibee is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.
- Flaherty has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Grayson Rodriguez
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Brandon Williamson
|5/23/2023
|Reds
|W 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/24/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Ben Lively
|5/25/2023
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luke Weaver
|5/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane Bieber
|5/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tanner Bibee
|5/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|5/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Zack Greinke
|6/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Roansy Contreras
|6/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|-
