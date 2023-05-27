Harris English is in second place, at -5, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Harris English at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Harris English Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, English has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score four times in his last 15 rounds.

English has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

English has finished in the top five twice in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

English has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -4 266 0 16 3 4 $4.2M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In English's previous eight appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five three times. His average finish has been 15th.

English has six made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

English finished second on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,209 yards, 88 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course English has played in the past year (7,289 yards) is 80 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,209).

English's Last Time Out

English shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

English was better than 35% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

English shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, English carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

English had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

At that last competition, English's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

English finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but English finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards English Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect English's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

